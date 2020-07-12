Sections
TV actor Divvya Chouksey dies of cancer, her last post said 'I'm on my deathbed'

Television actor Divvya Chouksey died of cancer on Sunday. Her cousin Soumya Amish Verma and Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih paid tribute on social media.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Divvya Chouksey died of cancer on Sunday.

Television actor Divvya Chouksey died of cancer on Sunday. The news was shared by her cousin Soumya Amish Verma on Facebook.

In her tribute, Soumya wrote that Divvya studied acting in London, worked as a model as well as did films and television shows. “Mujhe bade dukh ke saath yeh batana pad raha hai ki meri cousin Divvya Chouksey ka cancer ki wajah se bohot chhoti si umar mein aaj nidhan ho gaya hai (It gives me great sorrow to inform you all that my cousin Divvya Chouksey died at a very young age due to cancer),” she wrote.

Hours before her death, Divvya shared a message on her Instagram stories, in which she said she was on her ‘deathbed’. She wrote, “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it’s been months am absconded and bombarded with Plethora of messages, it’s time I tell you guys, I’m on my deathbed. sh*t happens, I’m strong af. be there another life of non sufering. No questions please. only god knows how much you mean to Me.”



 

Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih shared memories with Divvya on Instagram and mourned her demise. “Wherever you are needy... Am sure that you are happier than ever before... You won’t be missed DC.. you are too special for that... An actor, a singer,a writer,an entrepreneur, a true diva... Shine on behen... Shine on. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon. May your soul rest in eternal peace. P.s : grab a popcorn needy cuz we both gonna chill in heaven and dayuummm am gonna watch Jennifer’s body 1000 times with you .. I love you,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

