Sections
Home / TV / TV actor Jagesh Mukati dies, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Ambika Ranjankar mourns loss

TV actor Jagesh Mukati dies, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Ambika Ranjankar mourns loss

TV actor and Gujarati theatre artist Jagesh Mukati died on Wednesday. His death was mourned by colleagues in the industry.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

TV actor Jagesh Mukati dead after being hospitalised for 3-4 days in Mumbai.

TV actor Jagesh Mukati, best known for his work in popular serials Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, died on June 10. According to reports, Jagesh had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital and had complained of trouble in breathing.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ambika Ranjankar, mourned his death. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon...May your soul attain sadgati Jagesh you’ll be missed dear friend.”

Marathi actor and Jagesh’s friend Abhishek Bhalerao tweeted, “RIP actor Jagesh Mukati Folded hands om shanti #JageshMukati sending strength to his 81 year old mother & rest of the family.”

 



 

Artiste’s organisation, CINTAA also expressed their grief and tweeted from the official handle, “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Jagesh Mukati (Member since December 2008) @DJariwalla @sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @deepakqazir @NupurAlankar @neelukohliactor @sanjaymbhatia @JhankalRavi @abhhaybhaargava @rakufired @RajRomit.”

 

Also read: ‘If 2020 was a person it would be Komolika’: Ekta Kapoor gives 2020 a Kasautii Zindagii Kay spin

Details about the cause of Jagesh’s death are yet to be confirmed. However, reports claimed that he had tested negative for coronavirus before being admitted in the hospital. He was also shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Plug and play’: PM Modi calls for bold decisions to spur economic growth amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 11, 2020 11:56 IST
Lonar lake colour changes to pink; experts, locals surprised
Jun 11, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Sabyasachi’s Mumbai outlet to reopen with safety measures intact
Jun 11, 2020 11:53 IST
Fake currency with face value of Rs55 crore seized in Pune
Jun 11, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.