Sections
Home / TV / TV actor Manmeet Grewal’s wife was ‘shattered’ after his suicide, says his friend: ‘She had to be admitted to hospital’

TV actor Manmeet Grewal’s wife was ‘shattered’ after his suicide, says his friend: ‘She had to be admitted to hospital’

Wife of TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who committed suicide last week, was so shattered with his death that she simply stayed in a room for five days and stared at the fan, reveals his friend.

Updated: May 23, 2020 15:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Manmeet could not pay his bills reportedly and committed suicide last week.

TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide last week after being unemployed for long. His wife is so shattered after his death that she had to be hospitalised, the actor’s friend has revealed. Manmeet had worked in Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak and was unable to pay his bills.

Manmeet’s friend Manjit told Times of India in an interview, “Manmeet had seen bigger problems in life, but don’t know why he gave up this time. There were problems, he had a loan on his head and we were discussing how we will get through it, but he took the decision. I am not able to come to terms with the news of death. I still feel that he will come from somewhere and talk to me. I would like to tell that people commit suicide without thinking about their family members. I have seen Manmeet’s wife getting shattered in the last five days.”

“I call her Didi because she ties rakhi to me and she is devastated after Manmeet’s death. Manmeet ki wife ko maine paanch din tak usi flat mein, usi pankhe ke niche usko dekhke tadapte hue dekha hai. She got so unwell that I had to take her to the hospital and she had to be admitted in the hospital, but as there is no one to take care of her we had to send her to Punjab. The local Gurudwara committee came forward and helped us. With their help, I have been able to send her to Punjab,” he added.

Also read: Humari Bahu Silk actor Reeva Chaudhary claims she paid for workshops before shoot, yet to be paid



Manjit had earlier said about the sudden death, “He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in the kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down.”



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 toll in Delhi rises to 231; 591 new cases
May 23, 2020 15:54 IST
Cyber fraud: Mumbai businessman orders N95 masks online, loses Rs2.93 lakh
May 23, 2020 15:52 IST
Covid-19: Delhi records 591 cases and 23 deaths on Saturday
May 23, 2020 15:51 IST
No respite from heat wave in Delhi, temperature likely to soar to 46°C: IMD
May 23, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.