TV actor Mansi Sharma, Yuvraaj Hans welcome baby boy, share first photo

TV actor Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraaj Hans welcomed their baby boy on Wednesday and shared the news on social media. Announcing the news, Yuvraaj posted a picture of the newborn baby’s hand holding his finger.

Sharing the first glimpse of their newborn, Hans wrote on Instagra, “Dont Worry Mamma And Papa Will Always Hold Your Hand And Guide You Forever.....Welcome #babyhans.”

Mansi is best known for essaying the role of Harleen in the daily soap Choti Sardarni and has been on a sabbatical after her wedding in February 2019. Yuvraaj is the son of famous singer Hans Raj Hans.

Announcing her pregnancy, Mansi shared a picture from her baby shower in March. She also revealed she was 8-months’ pregnant then. She wrote, “Baby Shower #Thank u Rabb ji for everything #8 months #touchwood #to be mom n dad #blessed.”

Mansi quit her popular show Choti Sardarni and said in an interview, “I could not handle the day and night schedules happening in the show as my health did not help me. I had given my notice in August. Having said this, I even had plans for continuing. But my health took a toll and since we are planning for a baby, my doctor advised me to rest my body as much as possible. There was a lot of travelling involved which was again a strain on the body. Ultimately I had to talk it out to my Producers and channel.”

Yuvraaj and Mansi had met during Box Cricket League and became good friends before they began dating. They got engaged a few days ahead of the wedding. “It was a lovely moment for us as we exchanged rings officialising our relationship. Both our families are overjoyed. We will tie the knot next year sometime in February. For now, we are just basking in all the love and wishes that is coming from all quarters,” she had said.

Mansi has also worked in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Pavitra Rishta.

