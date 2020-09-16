Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / TV actor Namish Taneja isolates himself at home as parents, cousin test positive for Covid-19: ‘Please stay safe’

TV actor Namish Taneja isolates himself at home as parents, cousin test positive for Covid-19: ‘Please stay safe’

TV actor Namish Taneja, of Aye Mere Humsafar, has isolated himself in his brother’s apartment after his sister, cousin and both parents tested positive for coronavirus. The actor has tested negative for the virus.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Namish Taneja has tested negative for covid 19 but is in self isolation as almost his entire family tested positive for the virus.

Actor Namish Taneja has tested negative for coronavirus but has isolated himself in his brother’s apartment after both his parents, sister and a cousin tested positive for Covid-19. He announced about it on Instagram.

Namish wrote in an Instagram post, “Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) has been tested positive for Corona Virus. My COVID-19 report is negative and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support, please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones. Love and light, -Namish Taneja.”

 

Speaking about having his entire family testing positive, Namish told Times of India, “I shot for my TV show ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ till September 9. My father wasn’t feeling well on September 10, so the doctors suggested that he undergo tests for coronavirus. He tested positive. Everyone in our family then underwent tests, and my mother, sister and cousin brother tested positive as well. My reports were negative. I have moved to my brother’s apartment and quarantined myself. I won’t be able to shoot for a few days now.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Carry Minati responds to reports of joining Salman Khan’s show, here’s a full list of tentative participants

Namish is currently seen on the show, Aye Mere Humsafar alongside Tina Philip. Earlier, he was seen playing the role of an IAS officer in the TV show ‘Vidya’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Sep 16, 2020 19:13 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

Rs 21 lakh worth booty stolen from Wakdewadi house in Pune
Sep 16, 2020 19:58 IST
Belarusian police say officers’ personal data leaked online
Sep 16, 2020 19:52 IST
Education minister Pokhriyal invites President Kovind for NEP virtual program on September 19
Sep 16, 2020 19:51 IST
Siblings held in Pune for printing, using counterfeit Rs 100 notes
Sep 16, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.