TV actor Namish Taneja isolates himself at home as parents, cousin test positive for Covid-19: ‘Please stay safe’

Namish Taneja has tested negative for covid 19 but is in self isolation as almost his entire family tested positive for the virus.

Actor Namish Taneja has tested negative for coronavirus but has isolated himself in his brother’s apartment after both his parents, sister and a cousin tested positive for Covid-19. He announced about it on Instagram.

Namish wrote in an Instagram post, “Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) has been tested positive for Corona Virus. My COVID-19 report is negative and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support, please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones. Love and light, -Namish Taneja.”

Speaking about having his entire family testing positive, Namish told Times of India, “I shot for my TV show ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ till September 9. My father wasn’t feeling well on September 10, so the doctors suggested that he undergo tests for coronavirus. He tested positive. Everyone in our family then underwent tests, and my mother, sister and cousin brother tested positive as well. My reports were negative. I have moved to my brother’s apartment and quarantined myself. I won’t be able to shoot for a few days now.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Carry Minati responds to reports of joining Salman Khan’s show, here’s a full list of tentative participants

Namish is currently seen on the show, Aye Mere Humsafar alongside Tina Philip. Earlier, he was seen playing the role of an IAS officer in the TV show ‘Vidya’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more