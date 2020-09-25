TV actor Nishi Singh Bhadli paralysed, family seeks monetary assistance for treatment: report

Senior TV actor Nishi Singh Bhadli has been battling serious health issues since the last two years. The actor’s husband, Sanjay Singh Bhadli, has appealed for financial aid to meet the costs of wife’s ongoing treatment.

Nishi has been a popular face on Indian television - she has worked in serials such as Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz and Tenali Rama. The actor had suffered a paralytic attack in February last year due to which she was confined to her home. Just as she was showing signs of recovery, she suffered another attack this February.

Sharing details of her struggle, her actor-writer husband Sanjay told Times of India, “In February 2019, she collapsed in the house. She was immediately hospitalised and for seven-eight days, she even failed to recognise anyone. We eventually brought her back home. She was getting better, but around Raksha Bandhan this year, she again suffered a paralytic stroke on the left ide of her body. There is sensation, but it’s as good as nothing as she needs assistance for everything.”

Explaining why he was seeking help now, he was quoted in the report as saying, “Though Nishi is doing better, we still need money for her medical and other expenses. we have dried up all our savings in the past two years. Jo tha sab chala gaya. I have even mortgaged our flat, as were in dire need of money. We cannot fall back on our families, as hers isn’t financially sound and mine had disowned me when I decided to join showbiz. We have been struggling and need help.”

The couple has a son and a daughter. While the 19-year-old son stays with his maternal grandparents in Delhi, their 16-year-old daughter stays with them in Mumbai. Sanjay has been taking care of his wife, which has also meant that he hasn’t able to take up fresh work. The pandemic has only made matters worse.

The news comes amid overall gloom, thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic. The year has seen many deaths - including many in the entertainment industry, both of celebrated names such as Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Saroj Khan, Jagdeep, Nishikant Kamat and Sushant Singh Rajput and TV actors such as Mohit Baghel and Sameer Sharma.

Only on Thursday , Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Pandya passed away, while legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is struggling for his life in a Chennai hospital with Covid-19 related complications.

