TV actor Nupur Alankar in financial distress, friend Renuka Shahane posts plea for help

In a Facebook post, Renuka Shahane urged people to financially help her friend Nupur Alankar, who is facing financial distress and has to take care of her ailing mother.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 09:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Renuka Shahane revealed in a Facebook post that her close friend Nupur Alankar needs urgent financial help.

Television actor Nupur Alankar, who has been a part of shows such as Swaragini and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, is facing financial distress as all her money is stuck in the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. With her mother needing hospitalisation, she is in urgent need of funds.

Actor Renuka Shahane, a close friend of Nupur, made a plea for monetary help on her behalf, sharing her bank details and urging everyone to donate. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money unfortunately being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch.”

“Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practicing alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown that work has stopped. Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother’s account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Trust me when I say that Nupur is the last person who would ask for help unless she was pushed to the brink. Thank you,” she added.

An overwhelmed Nupur commented on the post, “Thanks is too less to Express how I feel about u replying every message with such dedication Renuka Shahane. Friend Angel.”



 

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana sings Dheeme Dheeme from BFF Ananya Panday’s movie in unseen video. Watch

There has been a moratorium on withdrawals from PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of thousands of crores was unearthed by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2019.

In an earlier interview, Nupur revealed that with their accounts frozen, she had to sell off her jewellery to survive. “With no money at home and all our accounts frozen, I was left with no option, but to sell off my jewellery. In fact, I had to borrow Rs 3000 from a fellow actor. Another one transferred Rs 500 for my commute. So far, I have borrowed Rs 50,000 from friends. There is no clarity when the problem will be resolved and we are scared that we will lose our money,” she said.

