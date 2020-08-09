TV actor Pranitaa Pandit welcomes baby girl: ‘Thank you for keeping us in your prayers’

TV actor Pranitaa Pandit has been blessed with a baby girl, she announced on Instagram on Sunday. Sharing pictures of herself from the pregnancy, Pranitaa revealed that she is excited to welcome her daughter home.

With pictures of tiny pink shoes, her own image and a newborn baby’s clothes, Pranitaa wrote on Instagram Stories, “After months of anticipation and excitement, the moment has finally arrived. It is a baby girl!.Thank you for keeping us in your prayers!” She also posted a few short videos showing her nephew wishing her all the best and hoping for a baby sister as his ‘maasi’ went into labour.

Pranitaa told Times of India, “It’s an overwhelming feeling. We both wanted a daughter, so when the doctor announced that ‘it’s a girl’, we were ecstatic. The only names we had thought of were COVID and Quarantine (laughs!). On a serious note, initially, I was anxious thinking about the timing of my baby’s birth as everything had come to a standstill, owing to the pandemic. However, I focused on the positive aspect and the fact that I got to spend so much time with my family and husband. It has really strengthened our bond. She is a lockdown baby and the only good news that I have heard this year. I believe in raashi, and as per that, we have got three alphabets for her name — D, T and Z. We will zero in on a name soon. For now, I want to soak in maternal bliss. I don’t want to be a supermom or perfect mom, I just want to be me and want to do whatever I can in my capacity. As a new mom, I plan to go with the flow.”

About getting back to work, she added, “I haven’t stepped out at all in the last five months and I will continue to stay indoors for some more time, as I want to be with my child. However, it won’t be a long break. I want to get back to work as soon as I can. I want to do everything that I expect my daughter to do, and my work is an important aspect of my life.”

Praanita tied the knot six years ago with Shiv Pandit and wrote about him last month on their wedding anniversary. She wrote, “Faith It’s invisible, but it has the power to connect you to what you need.. 07/07 #Guruji s birthday .. nothing can be more special.. I still feel weird writing happy anniversary @pandit.shivi .. our crazy story of #trust #support #madness #faith #acceptance #respect #honestly #comfort , letting each other live in peace , I feel sooo blessed that I can be my crazy self n share everything I feel with u (without being judged).. the way u love me is unreal ... Till now it was me entertaining u with randomness n soon it’ll be +1 #humdodeewane #chalezindagibanane #friendsfirst.”

