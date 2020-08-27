TV actor Rajesh Kumar tests positive for Covid-19: report

Rajesh Kumar, better known as Rosesh of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. According to a Times of India report, the actor was shooting for the Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s show Excuse Me Madam when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The report also claims that the actor seems to be asymptomatic and is apparently being treated at home.

The actor is yet to confirm the news through his social handles. Just hours before the report, Rajesh shared the teaser of his upcoming show Excuse Me Madam on Instagram. The show will soon air on Star Bharat. The teaser shows Rajesh living the life of a married man who however, loves to check out other women all the time. It begins with Rajesh taking a walk with his wife and dog in a park when he asks them to go ahead, promising to join them later. He then turns his attention to another woman working out in the park. On being caught by her while staring at her, he immediately starts doing pushups to avert her attention. He is soon joined by his wife and dog who look impressed on seeing him working out so passionately.

Recently, shooting of another TV show titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was halted as seven members of the cast and crew tested positive for the virus. Producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement, “Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar have tested positive for Covid-19, but all of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine, BMC had advised them for the same. Immediately, the entire on-set team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine.”

