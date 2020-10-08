TV actors weave magic with music videos

Music videos are a huge rage these days, especially with a number of actors from television featuring in them. Often music labels and independent artistes opt for popular TV actors creating a casting coup to entice their fans. Actors from the small screen are breaking stereotypes and are often seen in digital and TV ads, and music videos as well. Watching their favourite actors in a new avtaar is a bonus for many.

Recently, the star-couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta featured in the song Toxic, sung by Badshah and Payal Dev and directed by Dubey. Popular actor Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma’s new music video Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, sung by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar, too, got huge number of views since its launch. Hina Khan shot for a song with Dheeraj Dhoopar called Humko Tum Mil Gaye, sung by Vishal Mishra, which was lauded by their fans.

A photo of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma’s music video Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Pearl V Puri shot for a music video with Divya Khoshla Kumar and sung by Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval. Puri feels the reason for this rising trend is the fact that the songs gain popularity online and it is a good way to reach out to a number of people worldwide. “This is a new way of entertaining your audience. I am a singer too and I shoot for my own music videos. I shot for this song as Darshan is a good friend. If the song is good, then people connect to it. Moreover, these days, music videos are shot very well, almost like a movie with a story and emotions,” he says.

Pearl V Puri

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has shot for three music videos, says he loves to explore different roles and playing a part in a song is, according to him, a role. He feels casting TV actors is “more about popularity”. He explains, “TV actors have a tremendous pan-India and global fan base and the makers of the songs most often want to bank on this fan base to maximise the reach of their songs. All the three songs I have done till now have been different from one another. I always hear the songs and discuss the story which will be portrayed”

Bijlani asserts that content creation is a major goal for platforms. He says, “Of course, this is a good way to stay in touch with the audiences who miss you, especially in between TV projects and you haven’t been on air for some time. I also like the fact that if the song is original, it feels like your own song. Then there is something distinct about it.” He featured in Ishq Tanha, with actor Reem Shaikh, sung by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, recently.

Arjun Bijlani featured in Ishq Tanha, with actor Reem Shaikh, sung by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar.

While entertaining audiences and reaching out to people is a major factor, getting good money for a few days’ work too is another important point considered. Dhoopar says, “Money would be a factor to do a music video. We are offering our services and it’s a professional set up, so why not? It has to be a win-win situation for all.” Bijlani agrees and adds, “Money can’t be ignored but it is not the most important aspect either. But I usually look at the whole package, the song, the story, the singers etc. Doing a music video is a more about creative satisfaction, an opportunity to do what you can’t in a TV show, whereas money is a by-product.”