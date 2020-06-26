TV shoots resume post Covid-19 shutdown: Deven Bhojani comes on set in makeup, JD Majethia provides PPE kits to crew

Shooting for films and TV shows has finally resumed post lockdown but with utmost precautions being followed by the cast and crew, which too are in limited number. Producer JD Majethia, who arrived on the sets of his TV show Bhakharwadi after more than three months has shared how they are taking all measures to maintain hygiene and social distancing among the cast and crew.

A Mid-Day report quoted Majethia as saying, “Before they enter the set, they have to remove their footwear and wear the pair of slippers provided by us. We have provided umbrellas that everybody walks around with, thereby ensuring that social distancing is followed. We have marked everyone’s position, and the actors and technicians have to sit in the designated areas. As per the guidelines, we also have a nurse on the set who checked everyone’s temperature before letting them in.”

Actor Deven Bhojani, who plays the lead on the show, added, “All our make-up rooms were sanitised before we came in the morning. A make-up kit was delivered to me two days ago, which I promptly sanitised. I have learnt to do make-up during the lockdown. So, we came to the set ready for the camera.”

Deven even shared a picture from the sets on Twitter and wrote, “100 Days! Last I’d entered my house on 17th March after ‘Pack-up’ of my shoot. Today came out .. as I resume shoot i.e. exactly on 100th day. Pata nahi apne baare mein unnecessarily ‘What an Achievement!’ wali feeling feeling as rahi hai.. hehe..”

Majethia is also the chairman of the TV & web wing of the Indian Film & Television Producers’ Council (IFTPC).

IFTPC, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on Thursday said they have “amicably resolved” issues regarding insurance cover and salary for their members to restart filming activities immediately. Last month, Maharashtra government allowed shooting of films, TV serials and web series with certain conditions.

There were reports that CINTAA and FWICE called off shootings of some TV shows, which were scheduled to start from Tuesday, after IFTPC failed to meet their demands for insurance cover. In a virtual meeting held among the three bodies, IFTPC agreed to provide two sets of insurance coverage. A death cover of Rs 25 lakh due to Covid-19 and hospitalisation cover of Rs 2 lakh will be provided uniformly across all hierarchy of the cast and crew.

