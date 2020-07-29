Sections
Home / TV / TV show Bhakharwadi’s crew member dies of Covid-19, a few others test positive

TV show Bhakharwadi’s crew member dies of Covid-19, a few others test positive

TV show Bhakharwadi’s crew member died of Covid-19 last week and a few others have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani and Paresh Ganatra in lead roles.

A month after resuming the shoot for TV show Bhakharwadi, a crew member died of Covid-19 last week. A few other staff members have also tested positive for the virus and the show’s shoot was halted on July 26.

Creator JD Majethia told Mumbai Mirror online in an interview, “A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house, we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell. We also ask them to produce a doctor’s certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful.

Majethia informed that many of the team members have been tested for coronavirus. He said, “We know we are in a very challenging situation and so we have consulted the best of doctors. We have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff and suppliers. A few of them have tested positive and they have been quarantined. We are following the government guidelines.”

According to a report in Amar Ujala, the name of the deceased crew member is Abdul and that Majethia has confirmed that an insurance cover has been provided to the crew members as per the guidelines. It has quoted Majethia as saying, “The insurance money will reach Abdul’s family soon, we are in touch with his nephew.”



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta demands justice for late actor: ‘If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will’

 

Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar and Akshita Mudgal as the lead cast. Deven had shared a picture of himself on Twitter on June 25 and had written, “100 Days! Last I’d entered my house on 17th March after ‘Pack-up’ of my shoot. Today came out .. as I resume shoot i.e. exactly on 100th day. Pata nahi apne baare mein unnecessarily ‘What an Achievement!’ wali feeling feeling as rahi hai.. hehe..”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China records over 100 Covid-19 cases for the first time since April
Jul 29, 2020 10:13 IST
Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railway Board Chairman
Jul 29, 2020 10:12 IST
Pathan asks valid question after Kohli’s photo on top of a tree goes viral
Jul 29, 2020 10:16 IST
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in
Jul 29, 2020 10:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.