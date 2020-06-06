TV stars come out in support of Ekta Kapoor, condemn death threats against the TV czarina

TV czarina and film producer, Ekta Kapoor is known to back content which is bold, and not run-of-the-mill, cue films such as The Dirty Picture (2011), and her latest web show XXX Uncensored. However, this time around, people are objecting to some of the content shown in the latter.

After Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Pathak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau lodged a police complaint, there has also been an FIR lodged against her in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Despite the fact that the particular scene in question has been deleted from the show, Kapoor continues to be the target for trolls, who went to the extent of sending her rape and death threats on social media.

However, not just fans and followers of Ekta Kapoor shows and films, but also many celebs have come to her rescue, and are outright in calling this behaviour “unacceptable”.

Actor Iqbal Khan says he himself has been subjected to such threats in the past. “I know how it affects an individual at times. Even when you make up your mind to stay away from such negative things. Social media is full of these keyboard soldiers, who don’t have the guts to come out in the open and they prefer hurling abuses at people from their hideouts. They are simply a bunch of losers,” he says.

Extending support towards Kapoor, he adds, “Ekta is a very strong-headed woman. She’s somebody who has been there for a very long time. She has become what she is at a time when it was still a man’s word. I’m sure she’s going come out of this. If there’s some kind of an issue that needs to be sorted, it can be done without getting abusive. That’s how it should be.”

Echoing similar thoughts, actor Sharad Malhotra says that Kapoor has been entertaining millions of viewers for decades and it's just not right to threaten anyone’s safety.

“Trusting her creative sensibilities and vision, it would be very harsh to judge her on one incident that unfortunately has not gone down too well with the viewers. Yes, if there’s an issue, it needs to be dealt and sorted out amicably and maturely. Threats of any kind are completely unacceptable,” says the 37-year-old.

Naagin actor Jasmin Bhasin emphasises on the long journey that Kapoor has had in showbiz. She shares, “Ekta’s TV shows and films have been winning hearts for so many years now. Just because of one incident, we should not judge someone. Also, threatening anyone for anything is just not the solution. Ekta has been a fantastic producer and content creator. Things should be sorted peacefully.”

Actors Saumya Tandon and Shweta Basu Prasad, though they confess not having proper idea about the exact series of incidents, they agree that such threats are wrong in the first place and especially that nobody has the right to threaten a woman on a public platform.

“It’s a free world, if you do not like any content, you can wish to reject it. We’re in a civilised society, this is no way to react to any kind of creative work anybody has done. If you don’t like it, it is totally your right to reject it. These kind of threats are something completely appalling and unacceptable,” Tandon opines.

While Prasad says, “It’s wrong, you are not the law, and cannot give threats to anybody. Even if it’s a woman or man. On a human level, of course one should not say anything which supercedes the law.”