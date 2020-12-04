Sections
Twitter realises Ananya Panday lifted Khloe Kardashian's line for Fabulous Lives: 'Can't believe Khloe copied her struggles from Ananya'

Twitter realises Ananya Panday lifted Khloe Kardashian's line for Fabulous Lives: 'Can't believe Khloe copied her struggles from Ananya'

Twitter users who binged through Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives have found that Ananya Panday may have lifted a line spoken by Khloe Kardashian on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 14:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ananya Panday made multiple appearances on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted on Netflix late last month but Twitter keeps finding new things to cringe some more about. Now, viewers of the series have realised how Ananya Panday lifted a line spoken by Khloe Kardashian on her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the first episode of the show, Ananya is seen getting her makeup done for a shoot. Speaking to her team, she tells them how much her mother, Bhavana Panday, used to swear when she was young. “I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F*ck* because you all used to say it,” she says amid protests from Bhavana.

However, in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe says the same thing about her mother Kris Jenner. “My mom cursed so much when were little, I thought my name was F*ck,” she had said.

Twitter users soon found out the similarities and poked some fun at Ananya. “Can’t believe Khloe Kardashian copied her struggles from Ananya Pandey,” wrote one, bringing in Ananya’s infamous comment about her struggles at an actors’ roundtable.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut-Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly: She calls him Karan Johar’s pet, he says she has no ‘tameez’

Ananya made a few appearances on the show, which is about four women who are also wives of Bollywood actors. In one scene, her father Chunky Panday also talked about her winning the Filmfare Award for Best Debut and how he feels he is jinxed when it came to award shows.

