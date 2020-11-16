Sections
Twitter user takes a dig at Tehseen Poonawalla’s Bigg Boss 13 stint, see his classy response

Tehseen Poonawalla clapped back at a Twitter user, who took a dig at his Bigg Boss 13 stint. He also got support from his co-contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who called him the ‘most dignified player’ on the show.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tehseen Poonawalla had a short but interesting stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla gave a classy reply to a Twitter user who took a jibe at his Bigg Boss 13 stint. Tehseen quit the show midway due to ‘prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country’, according to a message shared by his wife Monica Vadra Poonawalla.

After Tehseen tweeted in support of his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a Twitter user sarcastically remarked, “Tehseen g aap #bigboss jeete thee na last year (you won Bigg Boss last year, didn’t you?).”

Tehseen replied, “I won hearts ...ask Devo.. @Devoleena_23.” Devoleena showered praise on him, calling him the ‘most dignified player’ on Bigg Boss 13 and recalling his fight with Sidharth Shukla. “The most dignified player and still remember the way yiu were arguing with sid.Without screaming & howling one can win an argument & you proved it,” she wrote.

According to reports, Tehseen was the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13. He entered as a wild card contestant along with model-actor Himanshi Khurrana, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, actor-model Shefali Jariwala and television actor Arhaan Khan.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares video to wish brother Junaid on Bhai Dooj, says she was ‘bloated with pride’ on watching him work

Tehseen’s wife Monica had shared a message on Instagram about his exit, saying that he had to leave the game due to political and legal commitments. “Thank you guys for all the love and support! Due to prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country, despite all his popularity inside the BB house Tehseen Poonawalla has to abruptly leave his wonderful journey with Bigg Boss 13 tonight and has been asked to be evicted and head back into the political zone,” she had written.

In the show, Tehseen was often at loggerheads with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. He once mocked Asim’s profession of being a model and claimed he could ‘hire hundreds like him’, leading to much backlash online.

