Twitter wants ‘Justice For Chutki’ after Chhota Bheem ditches her for Rajkumari Indumati: ‘Bhutki were couple goals’

It’s the one Twitter trend you wouldn’t expect in the midst of a pandemic and a cyclone. Desi Twitter rallied behind Chutki from popular kids’ animated show Chhota Bheem after ‘gold-digger’ Bheem ditched her for a princess.

Apparently Bheem is all set to get hitched to Rajkumari Indumati, breaking the heart of his long-time best friend and laddu supplier Chutki. It’s Rahul-Anjali-Tina all over again. But it might be some consolation for Chutki that the world knows of the injustice she has suffered.

Memes flooded Twitter over the last two days and #JusticeForChutki trended across the country. “Bheem played with chutki’s emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end.What were u doing the whole time wid chutki? Celebrating Christmas? Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times! Chose money?,” wrote an empathetic Twitter user. “Once a Cheater always a cheater... Chutki we stand by you Bheem Is a Gold Digger... Ladoo ka Paise wapas de saale,” read another tweet. “Bheem flirt boy n Gold digger. I stand with chutki stay Strong Bheem betrayed chutki for rich Girl indumati,” wrote another.

Most Twitter users, however, were shocked to see why #JusticeForChutki was trending at all. “#JusticeForChutki is trending on twitter Corona,cyclone be like: ‘Haan ye karlo pehle’,” someone said in a tweet. Check out a few tweets:

Chhota Bheem is among the most popular shows for kids in the country. It has multiple spin-offs and movies and the brand is reportedly worth more than Rs 300 crore.

