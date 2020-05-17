Sections
Home / TV / Unemployed actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide, neighbours refuse to help fearing he had Covid-19

Manmeet Grewal, who had acted in shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, was unable to pay his bills. With work drying up due to the lockdown, he committed suicide on Friday.

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who was seen in shows such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, committed suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai on Friday night, as reported by Mid-Day. The actor was burdened by debt and couldn’t find any work due to lockdown.

The 32-year-old actor was found hanging in the bedroom by his wife who tried to save him. However, her cries for help went unanswered by neighbours who believed Manmeet may have contracted coronavirus.

Manmeet’s friend Manjit Singh told Spotboye, “He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in the kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down.”

Finally a security guard came forward and brought down the body by cutting the dupatta. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. “The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn’t have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent,” an officer from the police station said in the report.



Manmeet is survived by his wife and parents who stay in Punjab. The couple got married two years ago.

