Unlock 3.0: Celebrities take the slow route, though missing travel and gyms, they aren’t keen on them just yet

Earlier this month, the government introduced guidelines for Unlock 3.0, malls and shopping complexes opened up as did salons. As restrictions on domestic travel, too, were lifted and restaurants began takeaway services, a number of people used the services while many others refrained from travelling or ordering food. Celebrities, too, have been hesitant to order or travel or go to salons and malls and most of them are enjoying their lockdown lives.

“I have lost track of the Unlock 3.0 or half lock,” says actor-host Mandira Bedi, who adds, she knows that the markets close to her house are open three days a week, which is when she steps out to buy essentials. She “I haven’t missed much since March as I love staying at home. When I go for walks, it’s weird to see everyone wearing a mask. I have visited 6-8 people and they have come over, too, in the last few weeks, but in groups of four. I have done two shoots with extreme precaution. I needed a haircut, so I went to a salon.” She isn’t ready to go to the gym just yet and misses travelling as she used to go to Delhi often for work and meet her parents, who live there.

Actor Gauahar Khan says she misses being free in her expression. “I do miss hugging people as it’s a natural response when you meet friends or family. I miss going to the gym, going out dining or chilling in a café. I hate takeaways. I haven’t been eating out so much. I haven’t gone to the salon but I did visit a mall for some shopping. I miss travelling as I used to take 20 flights a month for live events with a gathering of 500 or more people. I don’t know when we will start again,” she wonders.

Actor Rubina Dilaik has been away from Mumbai, in her hometown in Shimla since the lockdown. She has been enjoying the mountains, has gone trekking and camping while spending the last few months with her family there. “It has been beautiful here and I am having a great time. I have been hugging my near and dear ones, people I haven’t seen for months as it is a reflex action and a loving gesture. What I am missing is my spa time and massages. I don’t know when I will be able to enjoy them. I am still hesitant about eating in restaurants, going to salons and dentists,” she states.

Karan Tacker, who is living with his parents in Mumbai, has been “extra careful” about taking precautions. “I have met my friends twice in the lockdown and only those who I know are taking extreme precautions. I live with my parents, so I don’t want to take any risks. We had gone to Amby Valley, Lonavala for three weeks after 100 days at home. I haven’t been to gyms, salons or temples. I have ordered food once or twice after eating at home, bahar ka khana hazam nahin hota. I am looking forward to not wearing a mask. I want to be rid of the fear of stepping out of the house,” he concludes.