Upasana Singh is a part of Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistan: ‘Not working with Kapil Sharma, doesn’t mean we are enemies’

Actor Upasana Singh, who will soon be seen in TV show Gangs of Filmistan with Sunil Grover, has said that she may not be working with Kapil Sharma but that does not make them enemies, contrary to what people are trying to project. Kapil and Sunil had an ugly, public fight a few years ago and have stopped working together ever since. While the former friends have now turned cordial towards each other on public platforms, they continue to work in their own, different zones.

Even people working with Sunil and Kapil are often perceived as belonging to different camps. Upasana told Times of India,“I am connected with Kapil and we often speak to each other over the phone. In fact, he was to sing in my directorial debut Punjabi film and we had even met each other for the same. He is a very nice person. Many people try to float rumours that we are enemies just because we are not working with each other it doesn’t mean we are enemies. It happens you don’t always work with the same people. I have worked in films also, but that doesn’t mean I will keep working with the same people.” Upasana has earlier worked with Kapil on Comedy Nights with Kapil. She also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show after the infamous fight.

Praising Kapil as a co-star, Upsana added, “I’ve had great time working with Kapil and team and they are fantastic people. I have some beautiful memories with them. It will always be with me. It’s not like he doesn’t call me, or we don’t talk to each other. There is no animosity. In fact, I worked with him twice in between. We all are good friends. Kapil is very sweet to me and he speaks to me nicely.”

About struggles in the industry, Upasana had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “If you believe you are talented and you can act, you must give it a try. As I said, it’s not an easy job and requires a lot of hard work. If acting is what you enjoy doing, the industry is for you. Also, before making it a career choice, make sure you have a support system to help you survive in your days of struggle.”

