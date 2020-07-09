Sections
Urvashi Dholakia hits back at trolls over TikTok ban: ‘An app may have shut down but I haven’t’

Urvashi Dholakia gave a message to her trolls in a video shared on her Instagram account. She said that the TikTok ban could not bring her down, she would find another medium to entertain her fans.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 19:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Urvashi Dholakia hit back at her trolls in a new video.

With video-sharing app TikTok among the 59 Chinese apps blocked by the Indian government, television actor Urvashi Dholakia has turned to Instagram Reels to make short-form videos. She hit back at trolls, who feel that her run as an entertainer on social media has come to an end.

Sharing a video on Instagram Reels, Urvashi said that the TikTok ban could not bring her down. “Talent continues, entertainment continues and I know that till I can, I shall continue being an entertainer regardless of a medium. An app may have shut down but I haven’t!,” she wrote in her caption.

Urvashi added, “So all of you wondering what now, I say there’s always doors that open up....the journey so far of over 3 decades has been one of entertaining across shows, platforms, and mediums and it shall continue. So those of you who want to troll, keep trolling but nothing is going to stop me from creating content to entertain my viewers and ultimately to satisfy the actor within me....#LoveMyWork #WhoCaresTrollers #ReelItFeelIt #FeelItReelIt #FeelKaroReelKaro.”

 



Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds to Pooja Bhatt’s ‘proof’ video, bows out of feud with hope that ‘patriarchy ends’

Before TikTok was banned in India, Urvashi would entertain fans with funny videos, often featuring her sons Sagar and Kshitij. She had lakhs of followers on the video-sharing platform.

Urvashi acted in shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shaktimaan before she became a household name as the antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She went on to do a number of popular serials, including Kahiin To Hoga, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.

Apart from this, Urvashi has also participated in a number of reality shows, including Meethi Choori No 1, Bigg Boss and Kitchen Champion. She was most recently seen in Nach Baliye 9, with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

