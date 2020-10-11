Sections
Urvashi Dholakia: I am a private person so I didn’t want to announce that I had tested positive

The actor says everyone has different symptoms and most don’t disappear quickly. She advises to keep a positive attitude, take medicines and rest.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:50 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Coronavirus is like flu and it’s best to get tested at the beginning than when it gets worse, says Urvashi.

On Saturday, Urvashi Dholakia shared a post that she had tested positive with Covid-19 and is now Covid free. The actor called the 25 days she was “out of action”, a tough period and that she didn’t want to speak about it till she was well.

“I am a private person, so I didn’t want to announce that I had tested positive. But now that I am fine, I felt the need to tell my well-wishers the same and also address their queries about being off the grid for so long,” she says.

 

Dholakia revealed that alongwith fluctuating blood pressure, she had headaches, which is when she got tested though she didn’t have other symptoms. “I rarely stepped out of my house and yet I got it. Coronavirus is like flu and it’s best to get tested at the beginning than when it gets worse. I had a cold, on and off, for a while too. Everyone shows different symptoms and most of them don’t disappear quickly. I got worried when I lost the sense of smell and taste and couldn’t eat properly,” she shares.

The actor was in isolation at home, got good rest and took medications as recommended by the doctors. Another blow for her was when her mum tested positive, too. “It was scary for me as I was worried about my mum who had flu and had body ache. She is 84, so it was tough but I am glad that it’s over,” she says.

Apart from physical symptoms, Dholakia admits that her concern about her mum took a toll on her mentally. She had to be strong mentally so that she could arrange for care for her mother. “In the initial days, when it is all new and you are unwell, you start thinking about how some people recover faster and others don’t. We have heard of cases when things turned out really bad for some. I would say, if you test positive, keep a positive attitude, take medicines and ample rest,” she signs off.

