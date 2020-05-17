Urvashi Dholakia says sending sons to boarding school at the age of 8 gave her ‘massive depression’

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia, who has been a single mother to her twin sons Sagar and Kshitij from the young age of 17, said that she lost out on seeing them grow up because of her professional commitments. She said that it broke her heart to send them to a boarding school when they were eight years old, but she realised that it was in their best interests.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi said that she barely saw Sagar and Kshitij growing up. “Unfortunately, that is something that did come to my mind that I had barely been able to give them any time, and because of that, I had to send them to the boarding school. I had no other choice. I was never happy with the decision of sending them away. It put me under a massive depression but on the other hand, I had to do it for their future,” she said.

Urvashi made up for the lost time once they finished school. “I did not see them grow but I am happy that I gave them time when they were back. I had to restart my work after a point and then I did Bigg Boss and that was the only time I was away from them. Then, I took a conscious decision of not wanting to work because I decided I have to see them grow because I couldn’t see them grow during their childhood,” she said.

Urvashi, who has been a part of shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan and Ghar Ek Mandir, became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in and won Bigg Boss 6.

Most recently, Urvashi was seen in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. They faced an early elimination, only to return as wild card entries. However, their second stint in the dance reality show did not last very long and they finished in seventh place.

