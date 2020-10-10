Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Urvashii Dholakia says she is now Covid free: Till the time I did not come out victorious, I did not want to speak about it’

Urvashii Dholakia says she is now Covid free: Till the time I did not come out victorious, I did not want to speak about it’

Actor Urvashii Dholakia has shared a note about her struggle with novel coronavirus and said that she is now Covid free. Calling it a tough period through which she managed to sail through, the actor said that she is now thriving with positive energy once again.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Urvashii Dholakia says she is Covid free now.

Television actor Urvashii Dholakia has revealed that she had tested positive for novel coronavirus but is now “Covid free.” The actor said that she did not want to speak about it till the time she came out victorious.

The note on her Instagram account read, “Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! Urvashii Dholakia.”

Several of her fans and friends took to the comments section to react to the news. Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis to the post; Sourabh Raaj Jain wrote, “U r a fighter inside out.” Actor Nirmal Soni commented, “More power to you @urvashiidholakia.”

Also read: Nitish Bharadwaj claims Gajendra Chauhan is ‘venting out his frustration’ by criticising Mukesh Khanna, asks him to imbibe restraint of Yudhishthir

Urvashii had been regularly posting happy pictures of herself from her room on Instagram all these days but did not mention about her coronavirus infection. She had once shared a collage of her pictures from her bedroom and captioned it, “Sundays are all about get up, look outside the window, think, eat and go back to sleep.”

The actor recently got a new haircut and flaunted her bangs on the picture sharing website. A week back, she had also shared a video from her salon session.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Oct 10, 2020 12:36 IST
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Oct 10, 2020 09:58 IST
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
Oct 10, 2020 11:31 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 12:20 IST

latest news

Neil is alright if his son joins Bollywood: I’m banking on nepotism for him
Oct 10, 2020 13:22 IST
Shining abroad, underrated in India
Oct 10, 2020 13:23 IST
Rajasthan’s first woman cop to get top award
Oct 10, 2020 13:20 IST
EPFO may credit interest by Diwali; send a text message to know account balance
Oct 10, 2020 13:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.