Vikas Guppta claims these TV actors ‘making his life a hell’, names them in video. Watch

Vikas Guppta has called out “the evil people” who he claims have made his life a hell. The Bigg Boss 11 fame TV producer has shared a video along with a note about the troubles he’s been facing in the TV industry.

He wrote on Instagram, “Never backing down - till I have anything left in me . Even if I am alone . This is what made something snap on me . To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy , too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what.”

He went on to add, “What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else.”

The video shows the various negative news stories published against Vikas, which accuse him of casting couch, making MMS of a TV actor and destroying careers of popular celebrities. There are also a glimpse of trolls body-shaming him for his Instagram posts. He says at the end of the video, “I will tell everything, right from the beginning. I will not be afraid of anyone now, I have already been afraid from many people since long. I am going to call out each one of you who made me go through hell.”

Vikas also shared a video tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared it with the caption, “When No Option left Collect everything left in you & Give it before U Fall.” He said a person doesn’t take his life but is forced to do so. He wrote, “Situations or people have pushed someone to such a condition that they have come almost begging for help and instead sometimes are made fun of , gossiped Of or given don’t worry it will be okay and worse will be judged and so will their work their entire life. Like I will be post what I am doing.”

He added, “I know I am risking my entire life’s hard work and achievement. I will not be shamed any more or blackmailed anymore by anyone. You have been doing this for far too long and honestly I would prefer to die knowing the world knows who you all really are and they realise that cruelty can exist to this extend.”

