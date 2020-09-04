Vikas Gupta pens a poem for Ankita Lokhande, says she is ‘one of a kind’

Producer Vikas Gupta has penned down a poem for his friend and actor Ankita Lokhande, calling her a good and honest girl who brings happiness to all. Ankita has also responded to the post.

Vikas wrote late Thursday, “Tu acchi hai, tu sacchi hai. Apni maa ki abhi bhi choti bacchi hai. Upar wale ne teri kismat aisi rachi hai jiske sang tu ho uski kismat me khushiyon ki dhoom machi hai. Tu ladki bhi acchi hai aur dost bhi sacchi hai. Apni maa ki abhi bhi choti bacchi hai (You are nice, you are also honest. You are still a small child for your mother. God has created your destiny in a manner that anyone you are with enjoys a happy destiny. You are also a good girl and a good friend. You still are a small child for your mother.) @anky1912 you are one of a kind.” Ankita was quick to respond with a heart emoji and wrote, “Vikaaaaaassss.”

Ankita has extended support to the family of ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput after his death. While Ankita and Sushant were not in touch for last couple of years, she has spoken about how she remembers him and dismissed Rhea Chakraborty’s assertion that the late actor was suffering from depression.

Remembering Sushant soon after his death in June, Vikas had named Ankita as a ‘shock absorber’ for the later actor who always kept Sushant happy and smiling. “I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace,” he wrote.

