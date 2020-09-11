Vikas Gupta says ‘Ankita Lokhande has more awards on her wall than most earn in their life’, actor calls him a real friend

Bigg Boss alumnus Vikas Gupta has shared a video defending Ankita Lokhande against Shibani Dandekar’s attack on her. Vikas recounted all of Ankita’s achievement in film and television industries after Shibani alleged that Ankita was meddling into the Sushant Singh Rajput death controversy for her ‘two seconds of fame’.

In the video, Vikas said his message wasn’t aimed particularly at Shibani but shared a screenshot of her message and quoted her multiple times. He added that Ankita’s achievements were being looked down upon because she is a television actor. He then shared a list of all the TV awards won by Ankita for her show Pavitra Rishta, in which she starred opposite Sushant. He also added her clips from her debut film, Manikarnika.

Sharing a clip of all the awards won by Ankita in her career, Vikas said, “The number of awards that Ankita has on her wall right now, some people are not able to earn those in their entire lifetimes.” He then requested Shibani to not speak against Ankita.

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote. “Drugs arnt Kool - Yesterday out of nowhere I was attacked by an actor who I am sure must be close to #rheachakraborty or what was his reason to justify having Coke in a party I dunno on twitter , got some not so nice phone calls and I won’t even mentions the unlimited crass tweets and DMs . The actor attacked me on my personal life and even threatened cause I was standing up for #SushantSinghRajput and when I dint budge and asked him to go ahead he took a YouTurn.

I think #Lostsouls and Others took care of him. It was #ankitalokhande who called in the morning to check but by afternoon the same was repeated with her but in a more disturbing way cause This time it was done by someone who we didn’t expect this from. Public shaming, attacks on personal life, threats which are just stupid are not kool. So it was important to let people know it’s not okay to attack any one of us and very politely put our thoughts across. We all have the same Base. We are like cousins who might not meet each other daily but We are standing by each other.” Ankita reposted the video on Instagram and wrote, “It’s hard to find real friends and I got u.”

Apart from Vikas, Ankita also earned support from her other television colleagues such as Karavir Bohra and Rashami Desai. Rashami said, “@lokhandeankita You are a big star and people have loved you in all you avatar and as #ankitalokhande you don’t have to prove it to people who dosent matter to you. #ILOVEYOU.”

Ankita has shared a letter on Wednesday, writing about actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant’s death case and calling it an act of karma. Ankita also called her irresponsible for allegedly sourcing drugs for him while he was in depression.

Shibani, who is a friend of Rhea, retaliated with a note on Ankita’s letter, calling it grotesque. Shibani called Ankita ‘a princess of patriarchy’ who has ‘never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.’ Ankita and Sushant had dated for six years before breaking up in 2016. He had been dating Rhea for about a year.

