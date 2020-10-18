Sections
Vindu Dara Singh predicts who’ll win Bigg Boss 14, calls Nikki Tamboli ‘the vamp of the show’

Winner of the third season of Bigg Boss, Vindu Dara Singh, has predicted who could be crowned champion of season 14, currently underway with host Salman Khan. He ruled out Nikki Tamboli, whom he called a ‘vamp’.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh has predicted who could win season 14 of the popular reality show, which kicked off with host Salman Khan earlier this month. He also defended Sidharth Shukla’s decision to evict Sara Gurpal.

He praised the producers’ decision to bring back older contestants such as Sidharth, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, which he said added a ‘zip, zap and zoom’ to the show sooner rather than later.

Predicting who could win the show, he told ETimes, “Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli will remain till the end.” But, he said, Nikki will not win. “She’s like the vamp of the show.” He added, “Rahul Vaidya with his shayaris is also going to be around for a long time. But they all have to beat Jasmin.”

He said that this season’s contestants are going to be especially surprising in the weeks to come, once the seniors exit the show after their two-week stint is over. “They are all deadly and going to shock us very soon. Maine itne khatarnak contestants ek saath, kabhi nahin dekhe hain (I have never seen such a dangerous group of contestants ever). Like from last year, you may remember Sidharth, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill or Mahira, say maximum 6 people. But this time we’ll remember all of them. Jasmin Bhasin is not the fighting type but she has some wonderful things about her. Abhinav Shukla is very brainy and he will surprise us with many new things.”

Eijaz, Rubina, Pavitra and Nikki have all been the centre of attention inside the house. Rubina even got into an altercation with Salman, according to a new promo for Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, after she refused to participate in a process. Eijaz, meanwhile, has been opening up about his past on the show. Nikki has been involved in numerous arguments and fights.

