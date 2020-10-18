Vineet Raina on testing positive for Covid-19: We’ve to behave responsibly, get tested, take medical help on time to avoid the virus from spreading

The moment Vineet Raina tested positive for Covid-19, he immediately quarantined himself, informed his neighbours and the people he came in contact with. The actor also took to social media to share this news, for he believes one needs to act responsibly in such times.

“Fortunately, I have no fever, there’s just cold and mild throat irritation. I had similar symptoms in July, when I got tested but at that had come negative then. This time when it happened again, I was contemplating getting tested, but when I lost sense of taste and smell I sort of knew it,” says the actor who is now recuperating under medical care.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan adds that people should not neglect any health related issue and get themselves tested immediately because different people are getting different symptoms.

“Thankfully I’ve been eating right, taking vitamins, drinking water and also exercising. May be that’s why things are better till now,” he says.

Raina is still unclear as to how he got infected because neither was he shooting nor has he allowed his house helps to come home.

“I usually go out for walks, jogs and to buy essential from local vendors and they also need support in such times. And I’ve been following all safety protocols. I’ve about four-five friends, we also don’t meet often and none of them have been infected. No one knows how we’re getting this virus even after taking precautions,” he says.

The actor who was last seen in the TV show Mere Gudiya this year that was discontinued due to the pandemic, continues, “Had I ignored the flu and went about with my life imagine how many I would’ve infected. We’ve to behave responsibly, be considerate towards each other, get tested on time and take necessary medical help. With no cure till now, these are the only ways we can control this virus from spreading.”

Meanwhile, the actor had plans to visit his family in Jammu but he didn’t take the chance given his parents are old. Now with him not well, his parents and brother (who lives in Gurgaon) wanted to fly down to Mumbai. “But I’ve stopped them, can’t take risk. My mother is extremely worried, trying my best to calm her down,” he says.

Raina, however, intends to start working as soon ashet gets better. “We can’t sit at home and not work. This virus is here to stay, the mask and sanitiser are reality for at least another one year. So I’ll start working as soon as I get better and decide on the project,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ