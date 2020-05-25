Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him during altercation, asks his dead parents to haunt actor. Watch video

Actor and comedian Vir Das has shared a video of an altercation he had with a neighbour, in which the neighbour appears to sneeze at him. In the video, 73-year-old man attempts to physically assault the comedian, for not wearing a mask while standing outside his house.

Sharing the video on social media, Vir wrote, “Lockdown neighbour. I was giving my friend Kavi who lives three houses down from me, some dinner. We were waiting for it to get cooked 15 feet away from each other. Me on my doorstep, him out. This happened.”

Vir followed it up with a detailed account of what transpired. “This is one crazy evening. I live on the ground floor. We’ve got a little sit out. At 10 pm a neighbour came by because we had cooked dinner for them too. We do that with them and also some of the others within the complex. We gave him a chair fifteen feet away, fully socially distanced. My neighbour had a can of coke from his house, a mask on, which he had pulled down to have a smoke. I was on the outdoor sit-out area of my house, neighbour was in the complex, fully socially distanced. Five minutes later, this happens.”

He continued, “This man is not my landlord, he lives on the first floor of the annexe building. He is upset because my landlord inherited the house I live in and he didn’t. This man does not own my doorstep, my sit-out or my house. I am not sure if an old man threatening to assault me, or sneezing on me, or asking his dead parents to haunt me qualifies as harassment. But this is a little ridiculous. And before this turns into him going to the media, as he has done before, and I’ve sat through it quietly, I’m not normally one for drama, I’m sorry this crossed the line. How’s your lockdown going?”

Also read: Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea with a mediocre show

The comedian wrote that he was making the incident public before the neighbour could go the media, as he’d done previously, because this time he’d “crossed the line.” Vir continued, “To be clear. Uncle has previously gone to tabloids to get articles written about me and my family. I let it go quietly multiple times before. I have posted this here because at least then the truth is out there before seedy articles. Tonight crossed the line. Hope you understand.”

Several of the actor’s friends from the industry supported him. Kubbra Sait wrote, “Vir kudos to you for staying so calm and composed. Phew! Hope the dinner was worth it... waise khaane mein tha kya? Take care Shivani and Vir.” Sayani Gupta wrote, “This is pure harassment. Also scary cause he seems a little crazy to be cursing you with haunting threats. Please be safe Vir & Shivani.” Actor Shruti Seth wrote, “Vir please be careful. Get a restraining order against this lunatic. Glad you stayed calm but don’t allow people like him to bulldoze you. Stay safe!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more