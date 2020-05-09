Vishal Aditya Singh: ‘I came from Bihar, so I faced a lot of rejections because of my diction, poor English and being desi’

TV actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Adiitya Singh has said he faced a lot of rejections during his initial days in film industry as he came from Bihar and had a poor diction. Before Bigg Boss , Vishal also appeared on dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Vishal told Times of India in an interview, “I have gone through a lot of struggle because when I started my journey I was clueless how to go about it. I think when you start enjoying and learning from this struggle period you will be able to survive in the industry for a longer period. As far as I am concerned, mere paas peeche mud ke jaane ka koi option tha nahi... I had seen a struggling life in my village also, so I was not taken aback because of that phase and was prepared for it. I knew that I will have to work hard.” He further said that he learnt of his shortcomings after landing in Mumbai and focussed on doing the same.

Further elaborating on the rejections he faced, Vishal added, “I think rejections have made me perfect, I would say. I faced a lot of rejections in life right from my village to here in Mumbai. Whenever I got rejected I always told myself I don’t have to listen to them and why are they even talking. I always took rejections and worked on it when they were for my betterment. It is also important who is rejecting you. Like if someone rejected me by saying that my diction was not right, I knew it was my problem and I will have to work on it because I am going to be a part of medium which requires me to speak clearly and fluently. I came from Bihar, so I faced a lot of rejections because of my diction, poor English and being desi and my attitude. But see, now I have managed to play a musician in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, a prince in Chandrakanta and a psycho lover in Begusarai, had I not gone through those rejections, I would have not been able to play those roles. I got the opportunity and I proved my talent by grooming myself and working hard on myself. I am still working on it.”

Vishal was often at loggerheads with ex Madhurima Tuli inside the Bigg Boss 13 house where she entered after him. After being thrown out of the show for losing her cool and attacking Vishal with a frying pan, Madhurima had claimed in an interview that he hit her “various times” but she always forgave him. After his exit, Vishal had responded to the allegations and said, “If that was true, she would have said it earlier. I have never done that. Maine life mein kabhi bhi unke upar haath nahi uthaya hai (I have never raised my hand on her). Our relationship ended because she was abusive and violent. If you look at her Bigg Boss journey, she has been aggressive and irritated towards everyone, especially when it came to work. There were many instances when I helped her, and she fought with me over it. Everyone has seen her true nature on TV, so what more can I say about it?” he added.

