Vivek Dahiya on TV shoots resuming in Unlock: It’s still going to take more time, things will open up slowly

Actor Vivek Dahiya believes that the pandemic is going to change the way films or shows are shot, even the environment on a set.

From lesser people, to so many guidelines, there’s a whirlwind of change in the offing. What also added to the seriousness of the situation is so many TV shows going off-air.

“It is going to be tricky. Film and TV industry is dependent on one another; there are various skill sets we need — our light men, camera guys, directors, DOPs — it’s a whole crew. Usually on a TV set, there are more than a 100 people on any given day, so this would be different,” says Dahiya.

The 35-year-old also explains why the shooting process will get altered drastically, as the entire crew is being shelved to just half. And therefore, he points, content creation has been a worry for everyone.

“It’s still going to take more time, things will open up slowly. The channel has to take extreme care on set, minimise number of people, and have only those much required. If there were 15 people in the light department earlier, now we’ve to do that with half the number. We all are playing for the same team. It has taken us some time to understand the gravity of the situation. Yes, they have to take extreme care on sets and get everyone tested, and maybe design scripts in such a way that there are not many locations,” explains the actor, who has been a part of shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kavach.

As Unlock 2 is underway, there’s a sense of normalcy returning everywhere. However, even when there was a strict lockdown, Dahiya didn’t treat it as a vacation to keep himself entertained, but an opportunity instead.

“People, who’re in corporate jobs, have been working from home. They knew it all from the start. Artistes like us, who belong to the industry, are freelance professionals, and we work on ourselves. Nobody is going to ask us for representation, we’re responsible for ourselves. Both I and my wife Divyanka (Tripathi Dahiya) thought we’ve to start doing things seriously, and be productive,” he signs off.

