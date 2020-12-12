Vivek Dahiya whisks Divyanka Tripathi off to Udaipur for a romantic birthday surprise, see pics and video

Actor Vivek Dahiya has whisked his wife, actor Divyanka Tripathi, off to one of their favourite destinations, Udaipur, for a birthday surprise. She will turn 36 on Monday. The two of them took to their respective Instagram pages to share a sneak peek of the celebration, which has already begun.

Vivek shared pictures of them from Udaipur and wrote, “And we’re back in one of our fav cities. Let the countdown to her birthday begin :).” He and Divyanka were seen twinning in grey as they smiled for the camera.

Divyanka also shared glimpses from the early celebration. From the looks of it, Vivek planned a romantic dinner for her, complete with a view of the lake. “Yeh shaam...ab mere naam (This evening is now dedicated to me),” she wrote, along with a video of the setting.

“My kind of party...begins! #BirthdayTravel,” Divyanka wrote, sharing pictures of herself chilling in a lake-view room.

Actor Akanksha Puri sent in an early wish for Divyanka. “Wow wow wow, so beautiful God bless you both !! Happy birthday in advance,” she wrote in the comments section of one of the posts. Fans also conveyed their wishes. “Awww i hope you enjoy to bits darlin DT! Here’s wishing you a very Happy birthday in advance beautiful. KEEP SHINING,” one commented. “Howww Luckyyyyy Youuuu. Enjoy Ur Greatest Lyf Ahead.. Happy Birthday In Advance,” another wrote.

Also read | Sunny Leone reacts to Bihar student claiming he is her and Emraan Hashmi’s son: ‘Way to dream big’

Vivek and Divyanka, who worked together in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, were set up by their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia. The two have earlier said that there was no courtship period because they both had marriage on their minds.

After being engaged for a little over five months, Vivek and Divyanka got married in a private ceremony in Bhopal on July 8, 2016. A year later, they participated in the eighth season of dance reality show Nach Baliye and won the trophy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more