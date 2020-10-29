Vivian Dsena: I’m not cut out for reality shows, as I don’t understand the concept that such shows give instant fame

While there has been no dearth of offers, actor Vivian Dsena prefers taking his time before giving his nod for any project. He was last seen in a TV show in 2019 and then he took a break because of similar offers coming his way. Ready to restart work, the actor is sure that no matter what, the idea is strictly not to repeat characters onscreen.

“With every project I do, I aim at being a better artiste and entertainer. If I can’t explore newer avenues, why will the audience want to watch me? As an actor, I need to grow, I just can’t churn content because I need to work and earn,” says the actor.

Another than Dsena is certain about is his liking for fiction over non-fiction shows. Though he has done reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past, he admits he isn’t cut out for the said format.

“Jhalak was a challenge for me because I’m a complete non-dancer and I owe it to Bhawna Khanduja, my choreographer, big time. She had a tough time making me dance. I don’t understand this whole thing that reality shows gives one instant stardom or fame. And what’ll I do with instant stardom?,” he asks.

Asserting that as an actor he wants to be part of interesting stories, DSena adds, “I think for any artiste, long lasting acceptance and love matter. I feel, the faster you succeed, the fastest you disappear. If you succeed gradually, you learn a lot and that makes you a better professional.”

Over all these years that he has been part of TV industry, the actor has also made it a point to keep his professional and personal life separate. Reacting to the perception of him being “recluse and arrogant”, Dsena shares he doesn’t believe one need to “be socially active” to get work.

He elaborates, “Shouldn’t talent and hard work be counted? I do meet and greet people like everyone else on set, once I’m done shooting I prefer retiring home. There was a time when I tried socialising but somewhere I was losing myself in the bargain. Everybody is different and I can’t be what people want me to be. We live in a democratic country and everyone has the right to express and be the way they want to be without harming anyone. I can’t go on correcting assumptions of those who don’t know me well.”

Furthermore, the actor doesn’t believe in the notion that the more one is visible, especially in parties, there are more possibilities of getting work.

“Nobody has become successful by partying or socialising and if that’s the case, I know quite a few who’re party animals but they’ve neither got good work or success because of that. The only place they’re visible are parties and tabloids. Success has no connection with socialising,” he concludes.

