Watch Money Heist’s Nairobi play Andhra woman, speak Telugu in unearthed old movie clip

Money Heist actor Alba Flores, who played Nairobi in the hit series, also appeared as an Andhra woman in a film. Watch a clip of her speaking Telugu.

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Alba Flores played Nairobi on Money Heist.

Money Heist fans have discovered that actor Alba Flores, who plays Nairobi in the hit series, also played an Indian character earlier in her career. In the Spanish film Vicente Ferrer (2013), Flores appeared as an Andhra woman, and also spoke Telugu.

Videos of her scenes have been shared on social media, much to the delight of her Indian fans. Money Heist has been in the top 10 most trending shows in India on Netflix, since the launch of its fourth season recently.

 

The clips show Flores as a woman from Anthapuram in Andhra Pradesh, wearing a sari and a bindi. The film was about a Jesuit missionary who arrives in India to spread the Word of God.



 

A fan account shared the pictures and commented, “Can y’all believe that she played such heavy roles right in the start of her career. I mean, if THAT was the start, I can’t imagine what she’ll do in the future, she’s already above the skies right now, and she achieved ALL of this fame and love with side roles.”

“I saw the movie and the character was really good, she is an excellent actress her texts were in another language and you really think she was an Indian person I love her,” one fan commented.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana as Professor, Shah Rukh Khan as Berlin: Money Heist director casts Bollywood remake

In an interview to YouTube channel BehindwoodsTV, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo acknowledged the show’s fandom in India, and even cast a Bollywood remake. Rodrigo said that it wasn’t easy to pick one, but that Ayushmann Khurrana would probably make for a good Indian version of the Professor. Rodrigo also picked Vijay as the Professor, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo, Ajith Kumar as Bogota and Shah Rukh as Berlin. He also picked Ranveer Singh as Denver, and Surya as Suarez.

