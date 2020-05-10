We should live in the moment: Shaheer Sheikh

I am learning a lot about life and myself in this lock down,” says Shaheer Sheikh, who is living alone in his Mumbai flat during this period. He admits to have adjusted well to being alone and taking care of himself, which he used to do in college as well. “Staying at home is no big deal for me. I am not a very social person and don’t like partying, so being at home is fine. I am getting time to spend with myself, which due to work schedules wasn’t a possibility. Now, I am taking care of myself and my health. I meditate, cook and clean and I have also rearranged stuff in my house,” he shares, adding, “People should utilise this time to introspect, appreciate and realise things around them, as have I. We should live in the moment. This kind of chance is rare and you don’t get the chance to think,” he says.

During the cleaning, he came across many photo albums and has been feeling nostalgic. “I have been posting photos from my school and college on my social handle and revisiting those memories have been so wonderful. I lived all those memories and they all brought such joy to me everyday. In fact, for me posting on social media is only to inspire people and motivate them to do good things in life. It is never about self promotion,” says the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor.

One of the new things that he has been doing is calling his family, stationed in Jammu, more often than before. Earlier while shooting, he would be so wrapped up in work that he touched base once a week and now he is glad that he is making regular calls and video chats. “I have realised that I should have done this more often,” he says.

Sheikh states that social distancing and personal hygiene will be one of the most important rules to follow for everyone, once the lockdown eases. “I hope people are careful and realise what is important. Education and awareness is needed,” he concludes.