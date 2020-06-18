What Jerome Flynn said about not sharing any Game of Thrones scenes with ex-girlfriend Lena Headey

Working with one’s ex can be a challenge for anyone, even television stars. However, Jerome Flynn once said something quite the opposite.

Jerome played the cool and cunning Bronn on the hit HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Bronn was a master swordsman, a friend and muscle for Tyrion Lannister. He appeared in multiple episodes over the seasons, however, never in any scene with one of the show’s lead actors, Lena Headey.

Jerome and Lena, who played queen Cersei Lannister, are reportedly exes. They dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of Jerome’s series Soldier Soldier in 1999. However, their relationship was never officially confirmed.

A report in The Telegraph in 2004, said things did not end on a good note for the two. They reportedly could not stand the sight of each other and refused to work in any scene together. “Jerome and Lena aren’t on speaking terms any more and they are never in the same room at the same time,” a crew member told the daily. “It’s a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs,” they said.

However, Jerome put all the rumours to rest at Nashville’s Con of Thrones convention last year. He was asked about their rumoured tiff by a fan at the event. Jerome replied, saying that all is well between the two and said that they did in fact appear in a scene together. “We were actually in the same scene together,” he said. “And the last time I saw Lena we were speaking, so I wouldn’t believe everything you read and... (the media) can get pretty desperate for stories.” Talking about Lena, he said, “Lena’s a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.”

Lena never addressed the rumours.

