Sections
Home / TV / What Jerome Flynn said about not sharing any Game of Thrones scenes with ex-girlfriend Lena Headey

What Jerome Flynn said about not sharing any Game of Thrones scenes with ex-girlfriend Lena Headey

Actors and rumoured exes Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey never shared any scene with each other on Game of Thrones, leading many fans to wonder if things ended on a sour note between them.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jerome Flynn played Bronn while Lena Headey played Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones.

Working with one’s ex can be a challenge for anyone, even television stars. However, Jerome Flynn once said something quite the opposite.

Jerome played the cool and cunning Bronn on the hit HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Bronn was a master swordsman, a friend and muscle for Tyrion Lannister. He appeared in multiple episodes over the seasons, however, never in any scene with one of the show’s lead actors, Lena Headey.

Jerome and Lena, who played queen Cersei Lannister, are reportedly exes. They dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of Jerome’s series Soldier Soldier in 1999. However, their relationship was never officially confirmed.

A report in The Telegraph in 2004, said things did not end on a good note for the two. They reportedly could not stand the sight of each other and refused to work in any scene together. “Jerome and Lena aren’t on speaking terms any more and they are never in the same room at the same time,” a crew member told the daily. “It’s a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs,” they said.



Also read: Vikas Gupta remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says Ankita Lokhande ‘wouldn’t leave him’ till he smiled again

However, Jerome put all the rumours to rest at Nashville’s Con of Thrones convention last year. He was asked about their rumoured tiff by a fan at the event. Jerome replied, saying that all is well between the two and said that they did in fact appear in a scene together. “We were actually in the same scene together,” he said. “And the last time I saw Lena we were speaking, so I wouldn’t believe everything you read and... (the media) can get pretty desperate for stories.” Talking about Lena, he said, “Lena’s a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.”

Lena never addressed the rumours.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kharar SDM honours 50 Covid-19 warriors under Mission Fateh
Jun 18, 2020 18:24 IST
Bajaj Auto rides in Pulsar 125 Split Seat at ₹79,091
Jun 18, 2020 18:26 IST
Heartbreak coach Keishorne Scott teaches how to build lasting relationships
Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST
This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how
Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.