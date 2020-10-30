What kind of world do we live in? I feel anger and pain: Shivya Pathania

Actor Shivya Pathania, a friend of Malvi Malhotra who was stabbed three times for rejecting a man’s advances, condemned the attack in an angst-filled note on Instagram where she said, “I am tired of asking for justice.”

Angry about the incident she says it is indescribable what her friend went through. “It feels okay to talk about things when they happen to others but not when it happens to someone you know. Since the Delhi rape case, we have all been seeking justice but nothing much has changed. Every day there are crime cases against women. I felt spent and done which is why I wrote the post. As actors and influencers, often we don’t express what we really feel as a lot of people follow us and we try to be very positive. But thing time, I couldn’t stop myself and I felt I was done asking for justice. Just because a girl rejected someone’s proposal, he felt that she should die if she isn’t mine? I felt anger and pain. It is time the government to make strict rules for such crimes,” she shares.

The actor is surprised that even after cases of crimes against women being talked about every day, people still wonder why women need to feel safe and protected. Pathania says, “When a man steps out in the dark, he’s scared of ghosts but when a woman does, she is scared of man. What kind of world do we live in? I have travelled solo and have been lucky to have met good people on my travels but I think why am I scared to step out at night? Just because I am a woman!! So much has been said about women’s safety but talking on social media and putting things in practice are two different things. As a celebrity, we need to tell people that enough is enough.”

Pathania is thankful to the Mumbai police for catching the culprit and feels there is some hope yet. She feels social media’s reach can be used for good and as a variety of crimes against women from eve teasing to bullying to rape and murder have been happening since ages “But with more and more people talking about now has created awareness and helps women know their rights and gives them courage to fight. I don’t want girls to get scared or restrict themselves. I want them to stay strong and that there are people who can help,” she signs off.