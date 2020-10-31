When Ashnoor Kaur proved Anurag Kashyap wrong with her natural acting, as he thought TV actors are too loud for films

Many actors have successfully transitioned from the small screen to the big screen, but it’s still considered a very challenging path. And Ashnoor Kaur couldn’t agree more. The actor, who started her career on TV at the age of five, and has starred in a couple of films as well, says the biases that exist make the transition process difficult.

“There are biases against TV actors. Whenever you say that you do TV or used to do TV, then they (Bollywood filmmakers) say, ‘Oh accha TV actor ho, TV karte ho’. So, that thing is there no doubt, and they don’t consider TV actors for lead character in films because they think that we’re over or something like that,” rues Kaur.

Sharing her experience of working in 2018 film , Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, the 16-year-old shares that the filmmaker was surprised by her acting chops given that she came from a TV background.

“When I did the film, Anurag was very nice, warm and welcoming. At the end of the shoot, when I had some performance-oriented scenes, he told me, ‘Yaar tune mujhe galat prove kar diya. Mujhe laga TV actors bade loud hote honge. But you’re a natural actor’. So, that perception is there that TV actors won’t be able to perform. I don’t know why but it shouldn’t be like that,” she recounts and explains her point.

For now, Kaur is neither shooting any film or TV show because of the lockdown, and also because she’s focusing on her board exams. But that doesn’t mean work has totally taken a back seat. Kaur recently featured in a music video Kya Karu alongside singer Millind Gaba.

She tells us, “I’m not signing any long term projects till my boards. So, I’m taking up these short projects. With every new project, there’s a new excitement, new thrill and new scope to perform. I’m enjoying this phase and there are quite a few music albums in the pipeline as well.”