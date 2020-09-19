When Ashutosh Rana recited a poem to confess his love for Renuka Shahane

Actors Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana have opened up about their love story and revealed how it took them three calls to reveal personal phone numbers and three months before they actually began dating. Actor couple Renuka and Ashutosh will be seen as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show and will share their love story with fans. Renuka and Ashutosh have been married for 19 years.

Renuka and Ashutosh first met at the premiere of Hansal Mehta’s debut directorial, Jayate. Ashutosh asked for her phone number from director Ravi Rai who wanted to make a show with both the actors.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Ashutosh as saying, “He (Ravi) warned me that Renuka doesn’t pick up unknown numbers or check her phone after 10 pm. He was right. I left a (Dussehra) wish on her answering machine, with my name but not my number, hoping she’ll find a way to contact me.”

Adding that Renuka quickly called him back to wish him, Ashutosh further said, “I left another message on her machine to thank her for wishing me and the following day, she finally shared her personal number with my sister. For the next three months, we played phone a friend.”

When Ashutosh wanted to confess his love for her, he recited a poem which ended with a question. “She paused for a second and finally confessed that she was in love with me too,” Ashutosh added.

The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in March this year and Ashutosh wrote a few beautiful lines of poetry for her. “You are my love requests, you are the meaning of life. You are my highest consciousness, and you are the extension of it. Forever yours, thank you from my heart,” he wrote.

About her marriage, Renuka had said last year, “Our worlds are poles apart. He is from a rural region in Madhya Pradesh and I am born and raised in Mumbai. There are a lot of differences. He comes from a joint family; I am from a nuclear family. He comes from a very patriarchal family, but the respect all the women in my married family and I have received is immense.”

