Sections
Home / TV / When HBO had to apologise after Game of Thrones put George W Bush’s head on pike ‘in a very bad taste’

When HBO had to apologise after Game of Thrones put George W Bush’s head on pike ‘in a very bad taste’

Game of Thrones creators and HBO had to apologise in 2012 after the show put former US President George W Bush’s head on a pike.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The controversial scene appeared in season 1 of Game of Thrones.

HBO has had to face many controversies over the years and several of them were thanks to their biggest show, Game of Thrones. In 2012, the show was embroiled in one of its earliest fiascos when fans spotted the severed head of former US President George W Bush, hoisted on a pike in a scene.

The scene in question featured in the show’s first season. A side profile of the head is visible next to Septa Mordane’s. While the full face is not clearly visible, the features looked exactly like Bush’s.

The channel had to offer an apology and called it a careless mistake. “We were deeply dismayed to see this and find it unacceptable, disrespectful and in very bad taste. We made this clear to the executive producers of the series who apologised immediately for this inadvertent, careless mistake. We are sorry this happened and will have it removed from any future DVD production,” HBO said in a statement.

Creators DB Weiss and David Benioff had talked about the prosthetic head in the DVD commentary. They said that there was no intention of making a political statement and they simply had to use ‘whatever head was lying around’.



Also read: What Jerome Flynn said about not sharing any Game of Thrones scenes with ex-girlfriend Lena Headey

“We use a lot of prosthetic body parts on the show: heads, arms, etc,” they said in a statement. “We can’t afford to have these all made from scratch, especially in scenes where we need a lot of them, so we rent them in bulk. … After the [Bush] scene was already shot, someone pointed out that one of the heads looked like George W Bush. … We meant no disrespect to the former president and apologise if anything we said or did suggested otherwise.”

HBO was so serious about rectifying the mistake that it said the scene would never appear again in reruns or on DVD editions. Beats leaving a plastic coffee cup in a frame by a mile, doesn’t it?

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Issue ultimatum to Beijing to vacate Galwan Valley: Punjab CM to Centre
Jun 19, 2020 20:53 IST
‘There is a lot of losing that happens along the way to an Olympic medal’
Jun 19, 2020 20:54 IST
Parties unite behind Centre, offer tactics, strategies: All top quotes here
Jun 19, 2020 20:53 IST
Chinese troops did not enter our territory, says PM Modi at all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff
Jun 19, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.