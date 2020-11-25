When Rekha questioned Kapil Sharma why he hasn’t watched any of her films, knows nothing about her. Watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma has shared a throwback video of veteran actor Rekha’s appearance on his comedy show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. It shows Rekha grilling Kapil about not watching any of her films and not knowing anything about her.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “An evening with the legend. Throwback #memories with the one n only Rekha ji #rekhaji #rekha #legend #comedynightswithkapil.” The Silsila actor had arrived on the show in her usual stunning avatar in a silk sari and traditional jewellery.

It seems Kapil was grilled by the veteran actor a couple of times as he went on to ask her questions on the show. When Kapil asked her that why she doesn’t make appearances on any TV shows, she said “Koi dikhaane ki cheez hu to main dikhau (I can only appear if there is something to show).” Kapil replied to her, “Hum sab ko to fir kala paani bhej dena chahiye (Then we all should be sent to jail).”

Kapil went on to ask her to share an advice on how to maintain distance from thousands of admirers. She replied, “Are you talking about yourself?”

Kapil then told her that she always underestimates her fan following. Replying in English, she said, “This is called -well-brought up. Do you know English?”

Rekha further went on to grill Kapil about his lack of knowledge about her. “Ask him how much he knows about me and has watched which of my films. I have finally found someone in this world who hasn’t watched any of my films. This is nothing to clap about. He knows nothing about me.”

Kapil said in his defence that he has watched her film Phool Bane Angaray in which she was seen riding a horse. Rekha played the role of SP Namrata Singh in the film which starred Rajinikanth as the male lead.

