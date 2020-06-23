When Sophie Turner agreed that Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington deserved heftier salary than her

Actor Sophie Turner was paid less than her co-star Kit Harington on the final season of Game of Thrones, and she was fine with it. Calling the salaries on the show ‘tricky’, Sophie said in a Harper’s Bazaar piece that Kit deserved more money because he had a bigger storyline.

“Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” she said. “And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what…you keep that money.’”

But how much exactly did the Game of Thrones actors make? Along with Kit, who played Jon Snow on the show, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) made $500000 per episode in 2017, according to Variety. They used to make $300000 per episode previously, The Hollywood Reporter said in 2014.

Meanwhile, Sophie, who played Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark), made $175000 per episode. Sophie did, however, mention that she has added an inclusion rider in her contract, which dictates that she will only sign onto a project if it meets certain diversity guidelines. “Now, you see women in the camera departments, producing, directing,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

The final season of Game of Thrones ended in 2019, to poor reviews but major awards recognition. The series remains one of the most successful of all time, both in terms of viewership and acclaim. The series received 58 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most by a drama series, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

