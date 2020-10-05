Where are we heading as a nation? asks Rishina Kandhari

Rishina Kandhari is furious and shattered to hear about the recent rape cases in the country, including the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras, UP. The actor, who is currently seen in the TV show Aye Mere Humsafar, feels there is a steep rise in rape cases because there is no fear of law. She asserts that the government should now take some immediate action so that no one can ever think of doing such a gruesome crime.

She asks, “Where are we heading as a society? In the last couple of years, rape cases have increased in the country. Why? Because it takes a very long time for the victim to get justice. We talk about gender equality, and woman empowerment, but reading about such cases makes me question ‘Where are we heading as a nation and as a society?’ Why can’t we make our country safe for women? Women safety issues need to be addressed at the root level, how difficult can it be?”

Recalling the 2012 Delhi rape case, which brought the whole country on the roads, but alas she got justice after seven long years. “Seven years is too long. Until unless the government and the lawmakers set an example, this will keep happening. Justice delayed is justice denied. Hopefully, all the accused in this case are sentenced with the most severe punishment, and we don’t want to wait, they should do it now. It should make these monsters’ souls tremble,” she signs off.