Why actor Pearl V Puri ditched the flights and drove to Agra from Mumbai to be with his parents

With interstate travel now allowed after relaxations in regulations, many are taking the first available opportunity and heading back home to be with their families. TV actor Pearl V Puri also drove from Mumbai to Agra last week, to be with his parents.

While flights are a preferred option for quick travel, Puri chose to take the road. He shares how, along with one of his friend, completed this 24-hour-long drive in his car and reached home safely.

“I don’t think flights are safe right now,” says Puri, adding, “From what I’ve heard, many have been infected while on their way. My parents are old, so I didn’t want to take any chance with their health. We had stocked up on food and other essentials and stopped once or twice in between in unpopulated areas.”

Even though the journey was “tiresome”, it was “worth it” for the Naagin 3 actor, whose parents — Vipin and Pummy Puri — were elated and emotional on seeing him.

“Since the lockdown my mother has been worried about my health. And after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death (on June 14), so much that has been happening around, she was all the more worried and would often end up crying while talking on phone. That was one of the major reasons why I decided to take this journey,” he shares.

For someone like Puri, who often takes trips to his home town whenever he would get spare time in between shoots, this three-month-long lockdown was too much to handle.

“This pandemic has definitely made us realise the importance of families in our lives. That we must coexist with other living being sin nature and show love and respect to all. I might sound philosophical here, but that’s what I felt during these days,” he explains.

Given that work is slowly starting in the industry, Puri might have to return to Mumbai soon. “But for now, I’m home with my parents, and I want to make the most of this time. During the lockdown, I was anyway writing and composing songs. I plan to do that more now. I already have four songs ready and might release one of them soon,” says the actor, who released his debut single, Peerh Meri, last year.

Interested in music since he was in school the actor has written about 150 songs till now. “Music has always helped me in expressing myself better… People often take to some kind of addiction to forget worries. I believe they must try music as it de-stresses and also opens up our mind and soul,” he says.

Meanwhile, he also has offers from TV, films and OTT. “For me work is work. My passion for acting isn’t driven by any medium. So yes I’ve been looking fo opportunities everywhere and a few discussions are, can’t talk about it unless things are finalised,” he shares.

