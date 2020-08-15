Why Shaheer Sheikh feels he isn’t very good at turning down offers

Making it big as an actor is difficult, especially if you are an outsider, as has been confirmed by many actors till now. It comes as a breath of fresh air, hence, when Shaheer Sheikh says that his outsider status didn’t matter when it came to work, and he had plenty of offers.

“I didn’t even get time to think about all this,” says the 35-year-old, who started with the kids show Kya Mast Hai Life in 2009. “I have always said yes to every offer I have got, and never said no to anything. People say, ‘Why don’t you try for films, or audition?’, and I say, ‘If anyone wants me, they will get in touch if I am destined to play the role’. I feel I was destined to play Arjun in Mahabharat; it changed my life. It’s all planned, you can’t really do much about it. The best would be to enjoy the situation you are in,” he adds.

Sheikh further says he has no insecurity about there being a scarcity of work or him waiting for projects to come his way.

“Luckily, whenever any of my show was about to get over, I would be offered at least three new shows. To say no to someone is really difficult for me; it’s the most draining part of my career. Someone is being nice and believes in you for a particular character — I can’t reject that belief. However, if there is some role which is not good, I have to tell it to them, though I am not very good at it,” says the actor, who has been part of shows such as Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Apart from being reluctant to turn down offers, what also gets to Sheikh is getting no ‘me’ time.

He rues, “When you are totally dedicated to your work and character, it’s difficult to get time for yourself, as you sometimes forget who you are. If you do that day in and day out, finding time for yourself is quite difficult. To be there with your family — for me that’s the biggest challenge. I want to cut down on my work and find a little time for myself.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more