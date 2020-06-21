‘With pride, I am bisexual’: Vikas Gupta says he is done with years of ‘hiding his emotions’

Television producer and host Vikas Gupta announced that he was ‘bisexual, with pride’ in a new social media post. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out.” Neither Priyank nor Parth has reacted to the tweet.

Vikas said that he was no longer going to be ashamed of his sexuality. “It is pride month and with pride, I am saying that this is how I am and this is how I am going to be living my life openly. I will fall in love with a person, a human being. It could be a boy or a girl, that is not for you to decide or comment on. It is for me to decide,” he said.

In his caption, Vikas wrote that he “will not be shamed, bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me”. He opened up on the ‘years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions’ and said that his family cut off all ties with him.

Also read | Salman Khan appeals to fans: ‘Stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, don’t go by language and curses’

“My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend,” he wrote.

Vikas said that his mother and siblings no longer talk to him. “As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more