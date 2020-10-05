Yeh hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza tests Covid-19 positive: ‘I urge all to spread love and kindness’

Actor Shireen Mirza, recently seen alongside Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has tested positive for Covid-19. She has also featured in Dhai Kilo Prem. The actor reportedly tested positive on September 27 and is currently in her hometown, Jaipur.

Confirming her diagnosis, Shireen told Bombay Times, “I’m with my family in Jaipur. And I think it’s the biggest blessing right now. Although I have quarantined myself at home, I am taking all the precautions needed, which I also used to take when I wasn’t tested positive. Even after all that, I got the virus and I feel it is my job to take care and not let it spread more from my end.”

“While being quarantined, I realised I have a chance to do something extraordinary to change the world and create one that’s full of love. A world where we are kind to each other and not judge others, and during such times I realised this. So, I urge all to spread love and kindness and respect one another,” she said in a statement.

Two years ago, Shireen had shared her experience of not being able to find accommodation in Mumbai, because of her profession, gender and religion. She wrote in a social media post, “I don’t deserve to get a house in Mumbai because I’m M B A - MUSLIM, BACHELOR, ACTOR. This pic was taken when I came here with a dream of living in Mumbai and now After spending almost 8 years in this city this is what I get to hear.. Firstly, Yes I’m an Actor and I do not Smoke or drink and I have no criminal records. So, How can they judge my character on the basis of my profession?? Second, I’m a bachelor and when I call brokers they ask me higher rents for the flats which are available saying Pay extra or u won’t get it since ur a Bachelor. My question is nuisance can be created by families too??? Third, I called up another person and they ask me wether I am a Hindu or a Muslim and reverted back with an answer that Muslims are not preferred. They also mentioned that take the flat on ur friend’s name who’s not a Muslim. I mean what’s in a name??? There’s no difference in the blood.”

“Renting or buying a property in the city that never sleeps. Mumbai which prides itself on its cosmopolitan character is divided on basis of religion, profession and marital status?? I’m shocked to see that Mumbai which has given me so much that I don’t stop praising about Mumbai by calling it Aamchi Mumbai still doesn’t have a place for me and so many of us coming from out of town still struggling with identity crises With a heavy heart and after many refusals my question is Do I belong to this city ?? #supportandshare.”

Ever since the shooting of films and TV shows resumed late June, several artists and crew members have tested positive for the virus. TV actors Navina Bole, Shweta Tiwari, Ansh Bagri, Priya Ahuja Rajda, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Satish Shah, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Himani Shivpuri, Samir Onkar, and Rajesh Kumar had also tested positive for the virus.

