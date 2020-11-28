Sections
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar on ventilator, tests positive for Covid-19

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar had tested positive for Covid-19 and is now on ventilator at a Mumbai hospital. Her mother said the production house of her TV show has volunteered to help them financially.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Divya Bhatnagar is currently admitted at a Mumbai hospital.

Television actor Divya Bhatnagar, who played the role of Gulabo - the maid on TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently critical. She had tested positive for Covid-19 and is on ventilator, as told by her mother.

The actor recently shared a screenshot from one of her video calls on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.” She can be seen smiling through an oxygen mask while lying down on her hospital bed.

Her mother, who came from Delhi to Goregaon where the actor is currently admitted in a hospital, told ETimes in an interview, “Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID.”

Her mother also claimed that Divya’s husband Gagan is a “fraud”. She said he has left her and has not come forward to enquire about her health. Divya has been working on the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, managed by the production house Sashi-Sumeet Productions. Her mother informed that her son is in touch with the production house which has volunteered to help them financially in Divya’s treatment.

Also read: 5 years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone shares unseen behind-the-scene photos with Ranbir Kapoor

Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Divya has also worked in TV shows such as Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish.

