Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Priyanka Kalantari, husband Vikas test Covid-19 positive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Priyanka Kalantari and her actor-husband Vikas Kalantari have tested positive for coronavirus and have informed fans that they are under home quarantined.They have a one year old son Vihaan.

Vikas tweeted, “My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions.” Rashami Desai was one of the first ones to wish them a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Vikas and Priyanka,” she wrote. Helly Shah also commented, “Get well super soon you guys Wishing a speedy recovery.”

Responding to Priyanka’s post on the diagnosis, Parul Choudhary wrote, “Please take care I tested positive too but had no symptoms whatsoever, just self quarantined, had hot water and kaadha twice a day, tested myself after ten days, came out negative.” Ashita Dhawan and Ashka Goradia also posted wishes for a speedy recovery.

Karan Mehra also commented, “Please look after yourselves and the baby....wishing you a speedy recovery,” while wrote, “oh noo..please Takecare Sending you both all the positive vibes and speedy recovery.”

Announcing her pregnancy in April last year, Priyanka had welcomed her cute baby boy on July 24 2019.

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Priyanka has also worked in Rang Badalti Odhni.

