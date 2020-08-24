Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi, few others test positive for Covid-19: report

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi and a few other cast and crew members have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. According to a report on Spotboye, the shooting of the show was underway at Filmcity till around 10 am but was later halted as the team learnt about a few team members testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The portal has quoted a source as saying, “Sachin Tyagi was running fever and hence he got himself tested. His results came day before, after which a few other crew members who also felt symptoms, got themselves tested. Some of them came negative and some positive. As of now, more members of the show including actors have got their tests done and now they are waiting for the results.”

Sachin plays Manish Goenka on the show. The team had recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on the sets.

Earlier, shootingzs of Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and JD Majethia’s Bhakharwadi were stopped due to the same reason. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead actor Parth Samthaan had tested positive for the virus just a few days after resuming the shoot post coronavirus induced lockdown, a Bakharwadi crew member died of the virus last month.

Informing about the crew member’s death, Bhakharwadi creator JD Majethia had told Mumbai Mirror online in an interview, “A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house, we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell. We also ask them to produce a doctor’s certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares happy throwback photo with Anushka Sharma: ‘We were fully present & happy in this moment’

Meanwhile, Parth returned to the sets after recovery earlier this month. Informing his fans about the same, he had shared on Instagram, “As you all know by now... My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers... Thanks a ton, God bless you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more